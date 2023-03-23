EOS (EOS) Trading 7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EOS (EOS) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00004086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $146.07 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009524 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004782 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003791 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001156 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,086,169,384 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.