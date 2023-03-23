Erickson Financial Group LLC Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Erickson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,501,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,653,000 after acquiring an additional 977,570 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,850,000 after buying an additional 2,746,182 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,239,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,497,000 after buying an additional 851,309 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,443,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,898,000 after buying an additional 1,397,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,786,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,298,482 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.32. 651,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,801,856. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.41.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

