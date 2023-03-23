Erickson Financial Group LLC Invests $12.06 Million in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Erickson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 511,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,058,000. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up approximately 13.0% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Erickson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.80% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2,910.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,565,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,963,000 after buying an additional 1,513,265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,131,000 after buying an additional 827,448 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,256,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,661,000 after purchasing an additional 485,726 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $24,214,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 903,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 632,995 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA CGDV traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $24.31. 117,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,706. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.87. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $26.38.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

