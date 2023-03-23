ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $548,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $54.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.