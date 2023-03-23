ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 4.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 17.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 8,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SEE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $41.24 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.57.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.