ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 14,442 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,442 shares during the quarter. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period.

Shares of QYLD stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.95. 1,793,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892,753. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.39. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

