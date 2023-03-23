ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 83.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 75,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,931,000.

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,774. Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $23.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44.

About Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NUHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of market-value-weighted US dollar-denominated high yield corporate bonds screened for favorable ESG criteria. NUHY was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Nuveen.

