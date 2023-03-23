ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.59. The company had a trading volume of 24,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,368. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $129.76.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.