Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $253.84.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $199.22 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $199.02 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.69.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

