Essex Savings Bank Buys 150 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.69. The company had a trading volume of 632,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,223. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

