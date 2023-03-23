Essex Savings Bank Has $1.32 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,820,000 after purchasing an additional 210,054 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after buying an additional 5,628,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after purchasing an additional 303,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $35.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,017,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,225,607. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $44.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

