Essex Savings Bank Has $710,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Options Solutions LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in 3M by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 29,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in 3M by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

MMM traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $102.49. 682,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,620,952. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.22. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $100.27 and a one year high of $154.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.62.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.