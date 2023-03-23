Essex Savings Bank Purchases 310 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,334,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 120,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,862,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.34.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

