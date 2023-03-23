Essex Savings Bank Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,550,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,333,000 after acquiring an additional 340,744 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,091,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,814,000 after buying an additional 140,492 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,107,000 after buying an additional 386,551 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,896,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,693,000 after acquiring an additional 352,559 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,389,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,467,000 after acquiring an additional 274,161 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $48.50. The company had a trading volume of 417,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,465. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.45. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $54.55.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

