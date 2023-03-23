Essex Savings Bank Sells 1,117 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,462 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $81,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $202.29. 358,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.45. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $198.82 and a 52 week high of $291.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.85%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

