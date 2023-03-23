Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $288.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a sell rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $279.96.

Shares of EL opened at $237.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.84 and a 200 day moving average of $238.69. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $289.59. The firm has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $875,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 110,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 50,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 33,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

