Ethernity Chain Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Ethernity Chain has a total market capitalization of $74.61 million and approximately $41,917.32 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for $1.79 or 0.00006289 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

