Everscale (EVER) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week

Everscale (EVER) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Everscale has a total market cap of $153.64 million and approximately $7.26 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Everscale has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0884 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,738,730,953 coins. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

