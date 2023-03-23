EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Stock Price Up 9%

Shares of EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Rating) rose 9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 41,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 131,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

EVmo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.

EVmo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVmo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVmo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVmo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.