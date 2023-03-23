EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Stock Price Up 9%

Shares of EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Rating) rose 9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 41,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 131,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
EVmo Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.
EVmo Company Profile
EVmo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform.
