Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Trading 4.8% Higher

Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 12,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 108,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Excellon Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 113,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.31% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded on March 4, 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

