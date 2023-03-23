Express (EXPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Express stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Express has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $57.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14.

In related news, Director Yehuda Shmidman bought 5,434,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $25,000,001.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,434,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,001.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Express by 13,293.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Express in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Express in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 48.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Express from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Express

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

