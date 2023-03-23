Family CFO Inc Trims Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Family CFO Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 1.5% of Family CFO Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,228,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,170,000 after buying an additional 73,044 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,060,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,299,000 after acquiring an additional 42,935 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,210,000 after acquiring an additional 87,031 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.52. 53,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,959. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $171.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.54.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

