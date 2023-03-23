FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) is Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s 8th Largest Position

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666,898 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 2.7% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.26% of FedEx worth $115,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,029 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 94,156 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its stake in FedEx by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 11,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Argus upped their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.68.

FedEx stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.33. 532,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,540. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

