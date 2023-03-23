Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Acquires 867 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 294,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $39,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,381. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.