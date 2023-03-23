Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Entegris worth $27,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 264.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3,909.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $3.94 on Thursday, reaching $83.12. 243,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,606. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.18. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $141.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.