Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $10.20 Million Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Penske Automotive Group worth $10,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16,800.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PAG. Stephens upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Activity

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $290,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares in the company, valued at $539,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 46.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAG stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.02. The company had a trading volume of 21,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.45. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $155.36.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.18. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

See Also

