Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $33.13 Million Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.69% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $33,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE:THG traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,189. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.77 and a 200-day moving average of $137.01. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 100.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.20.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.