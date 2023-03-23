Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $78.54 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,764 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies accounts for about 2.1% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Zebra Technologies worth $78,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $5.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $293.47. 21,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,318. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $440.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.71.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

