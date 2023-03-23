Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $89.91 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,076 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises 2.4% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $89,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.64. The company had a trading volume of 157,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,487. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.24 and a 1-year high of $202.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

