Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Purchases 32,243 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,243 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $11,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth about $205,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 115.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,237,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,917,000 after purchasing an additional 50,407 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.70.

NYSE:SITE traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,843. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $175.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.36 and its 200-day moving average is $126.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 6.11%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

