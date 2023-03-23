Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Chemed worth $13,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Chemed by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,746,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Chemed by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,799.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chemed Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CHE stock traded down $3.58 on Thursday, hitting $515.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,177. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.52. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $430.16 and a twelve month high of $539.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $508.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.70.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 11.69%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Articles

