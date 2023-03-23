Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,620 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.35% of Cass Information Systems worth $14,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Cass Information Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cass Information Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

CASS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,417. The company has a market capitalization of $621.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.63. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $51.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.61.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 17.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 45.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CASS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

