Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 74,744 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,744 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Frontdoor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,096,000 after acquiring an additional 249,371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTDR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 32,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,016. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 442.55% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

