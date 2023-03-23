Filecoin Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $5.77 or 0.00020840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.36 billion and approximately $359.39 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 409,377,157 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

