Financial Alternatives Inc Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Financial Alternatives Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 71,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 2.5% of Financial Alternatives Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,906. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.86.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

