Financial Alternatives Inc Takes Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 59,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Financial Alternatives Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Financial Alternatives Inc owned about 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5,401.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of DFEM traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.41. The company had a trading volume of 201,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,772. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.59.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

