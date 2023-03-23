First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.14

Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.14 and last traded at $20.22, with a volume of 63665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BUSE shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Busey Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.89.

First Busey Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at First Busey

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 41.92%.

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $56,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,136,168.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $56,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,136,168.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,181.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $325,330 and sold 33,602 shares valued at $829,697. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the first quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 252.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 49.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Featured Articles

