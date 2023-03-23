First Internet Bancorp (INBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on April 17th

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

First Internet Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 8.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

NASDAQ INBK traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $19.34. The stock had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,246. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $46.39. The company has a market capitalization of $173.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.54.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Equities analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Ann C. Dee purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $4,203,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,177 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,728,000 after purchasing an additional 21,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

