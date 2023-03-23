First Internet Bancorp (INBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on April 17th

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
First Internet Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 8.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.
First Internet Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ INBK traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $19.34. The stock had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,246. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $46.39. The company has a market capitalization of $173.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.54.
Insider Activity
In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Ann C. Dee purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $4,203,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,177 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,728,000 after purchasing an additional 21,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
INBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.
About First Internet Bancorp
First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.
