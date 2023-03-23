First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) CEO Acquires $11,600.00 in Stock

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Deines acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $11,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 80,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,486.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Deines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Matthew Deines bought 2,000 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00.

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB opened at $11.74 on Thursday. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $113.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.70.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 million. Equities analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNWB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut First Northwest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $417,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

Featured Articles

