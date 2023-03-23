First PREMIER Bank Decreases Stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

First PREMIER Bank cut its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $856,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the third quarter worth $1,405,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $572,000.

NYSEARCA:BIZD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,774. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $534.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.19. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $18.11.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

