First PREMIER Bank Has $230,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.26. The company had a trading volume of 425,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,243. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

