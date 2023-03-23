First PREMIER Bank Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.3% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.38. 476,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,856. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

