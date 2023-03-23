First PREMIER Bank Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First PREMIER Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IJR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.70. 709,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,126,264. The stock has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.45. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

