First PREMIER Bank Raises Holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Daktronics worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAKT. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 54.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Daktronics in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Daktronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Daktronics Stock Up 0.4 %

Daktronics Company Profile

DAKT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 121,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,202. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37.

(Get Rating)

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.