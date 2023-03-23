First PREMIER Bank Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.85. The stock had a trading volume of 208,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,334. The company has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $165.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.29.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

