First PREMIER Bank Sells 2,761 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Benchmark decreased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.39.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,215,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,844,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The company has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

