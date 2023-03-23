First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 4.2% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 219,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 303,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 193,984 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.09. The stock had a trading volume of 191,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,810. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.45. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $50.64.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

