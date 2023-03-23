First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NYSEARCA:SDVY) Trading 2.8% Higher

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NYSEARCA:SDVY – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.77 and last traded at $26.70. 131,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 303,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $980.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.17.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

