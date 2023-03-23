First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director David R. Duncan Sells 1,755 Shares of Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) Director David R. Duncan sold 1,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $47,069.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
First Western Financial Trading Down 4.3 %
MYFW opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. First Western Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.63.
First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). First Western Financial had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on MYFW shares. Hovde Group cut shares of First Western Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Western Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of First Western Financial from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.
