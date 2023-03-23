Five Oceans Advisors Acquires New Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $299.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $333.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.27%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,738 shares of company stock valued at $26,606,004 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

